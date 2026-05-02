Winners and losers from Magic's historic Game 6 disaster against Pistons
In this story:
The Detroit Pistons completed the largest comeback in history in Game 6, crawling back down from 24 points to secure a 93-79 win to force Game 7. It was one of the worst single game collapses in postseason history.
Who were a few winners and losers?! Let's examine!
Winner: Pistons' resilience
To beat the best team in the East, you were going to have to knock them out.
Detroit trailed by 20-plus on very few instances this season. It was down 24 with 10:26 left in the third quarter. Though the Pistons slowly, but surely, chopped down the tree that was the Orlando Magic.
And it crashed down hard.
Orlando scored just 19 points in the second half with 23-straight misses, the most consecutively of a playoff game in the play-by-play era, according to ESPN's Jorge Sedano. Additionally, the 19 points were the fewest a team has scored in one half ever in the postseason.
It's hard to get much worse than that. Somehow, the Magic did.
Loser: Whole Magic team
We'll get to individual players in a moment. But you can't score 19 points in a single half in any game, let alone a potential series-clinching playoff game. The Magic:
- Missed 23 straight shots.
- Went nearly 14 minutes without a made field goal.
- Settled for way too many threes, shooting 2-of-18 from distance in the second half.
- Blew a 24-point lead.
- Had its three-best players shoot a combined 2-of-26 in the second half.
Unacceptable and embarrassing on every front.
Winner: Cade Cunningham
Once again, Cunningham was outstanding. He limited the careless turnovers in Game 4, finishing with 32 -- including 24 in the second half, outscoring the Magic (19) by himself -- on 10-of-23 shooting, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. He also had 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block.
The Pistons followed their leader. Once the floodgates opened, Cunningham controlled the game as well as he has anytime this series.
Loser: Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane
The Magic's two stars crumbled. Numbers aside, both of their processes were bad; their shot selection was abhorrent. Too many early clock attempts that ended up being wasted possessions. And this disasterclass transpired after both had somewhat encouraging first halves.
The script was completely flipped in the second half. Both shrank like a frightened turtle (shoutout Seinfeld).
Winner: Those who are rooting for Game 7s
We now have two Game 7s in the East ... anyone see what happened in Toronto?!
If a Magic player had shot that, it would have likely missed everything.
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Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_