How Cade Cunningham, Pistons overwhelmed Magic in Game 2

After a surprising upset in Game 1 between the No. 8 Orlando Magic and No. 1 Detroit Pistons, the Pistons didn't just respond -- they emasculated Orlando inside Little Caesars Arena. Detroit led by as many as 27, cruising to a 98-83 win, courtesy of a second-half splurge, to even the series at one apiece.

What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine1

Pistons erupt in the second half, break game open:

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic missed 24 of their first 31 baskets, but still saw themselves only down eight with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter. Baskets from Wendell Carter Jr., Jamal Cain and Jalen Suggs tied it with 4:29 left in the second quarter.

Orlando's offense looked abysmal, but it was still within striking distance of the East's top team after a physical start by both teams. Knotted at 46 all exiting halftime, the Pistons erupted on a 30-3 run -- completely blowing the doors off any hinge in sight.

We're traumatized from the 31-0 Raptors run not too long ago; this didn't look a whole lot different. A 30-3 run in any postseason game is beyond bonkers. The Pistons shifted into 8th gear on both ends and it was an equal opportunity effort, with six different players scoring five points in the third quarter.

Magic offense is stuck in a telephone booth:

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nothing was ever going to come easy for the Magic's offense against the Pistons, who were the second-best halfcourt defense in the regular season. They create deflections all over the court, enforcing their brute strength with perfect connectivity and an impenetrable demeanor -- they're never rattled.

But the Magic's offense struggled mightily. Detroit's backline was unbreachable, and when Orlando was forced to heave threes, it may as well have been building a brick house. Orlando shot 32.5 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent from deep. Its field goal percentage is the fourth-worst in franchise history for a single postseason game, while its 25.0 3-point percentage is tied for the ninth-worst (min. 25 3PA).

The Magic's spacing is stuck in a telephone booth. Except, the door is now stapled shut. They're going to have to break the glass in Game 3.

Magic will need stars to play like stars:

Sometimes, it's your 6th, 7th and 8th guys who win you playoff games. That wasn't necessarily the case in Game 1 with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs leading the charge, but they outplayed the Pistons' supporting cast.

Detroit flipped the script in Game 2, so much so that Daniss Jenkins matched Desmond Bane in made field goals (2), while Isaiah Steward doubled that. It wasn't Banchero or Wagner's best nights offensively, either.

They competed defensively, but as we belabored above, the offense was nonexistent, albeit against an exceptional Pistons defense. But the Magic will need their stars to, well, play like stars for them to survive, point blank.

Game 3 will tip off Saturday, April 25, at 1:00 p.m. EST!