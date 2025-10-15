Knicks' Malcolm Brogdon Makes Surprising Retirement Decision Ahead of 2025–26 Season
After nine seasons in the NBA, Malcolm Brogdon made the surprising decision to retire from the league, he told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.
"Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career," Brogdon said in a statement. "I have proudly given my mind, body and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards. I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey."
Brogdon was drafted No. 36 in 2016 by the Bucks, for whom he played his first three seasons. He earned the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year award while in Milwaukee. From there, he spent three seasons with the Pacers, then one season a piece for the Celtics, Trail Blazers and Wizards.
The 32-year-old was expected to make the Knicks' final roster for the 2025–26 season before he announced his retirement.