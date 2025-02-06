SI

Hornets Center Mark Williams Heads to Lakers in Stunning Trade Deadline Deal

Mark Williams is the new big man in L.A.

Blake Silverman

Charlotte Hornets center Williams holds the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Spectrum Center.
Charlotte Hornets center Williams holds the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have made another trade before the deadline. This time, they found a big man to play alongside LeBron James and the team's newest star, Luka Doncic.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers acquired center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. In return, the Hornets received Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, the Lakers' 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap in 2030.

The Lakers needed an upgrade at center after they dealt Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in the mega-deal that returned Doncic.

Williams, 23, is in his third year in the NBA after Charlotte drafted him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He's enjoying a breakout season, averaging a career-high 16 points with 9.8 rebounds per game. He's only played 22 games so far this year after he missed the first couple months of the season with a foot injury.

Los Angeles pays a steep price to bring in Williams, including parting with their most recent first-round pick in Knecht, an unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap. But their timeline has changed with the Doncic deal and Williams fits as a potential big man of the future who also fills an immediate need in helping L.A. contend this season.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

