Hornets Center Mark Williams Heads to Lakers in Stunning Trade Deadline Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers have made another trade before the deadline. This time, they found a big man to play alongside LeBron James and the team's newest star, Luka Doncic.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers acquired center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. In return, the Hornets received Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, the Lakers' 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap in 2030.
The Lakers needed an upgrade at center after they dealt Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in the mega-deal that returned Doncic.
Williams, 23, is in his third year in the NBA after Charlotte drafted him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He's enjoying a breakout season, averaging a career-high 16 points with 9.8 rebounds per game. He's only played 22 games so far this year after he missed the first couple months of the season with a foot injury.
Los Angeles pays a steep price to bring in Williams, including parting with their most recent first-round pick in Knecht, an unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap. But their timeline has changed with the Doncic deal and Williams fits as a potential big man of the future who also fills an immediate need in helping L.A. contend this season.