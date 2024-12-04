Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Reportedly Sued by Therapist for $400K in Unpaid Bills
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is being sued by a social worker he hired to run a five-day family retreat in North Dakota last summer, according to a lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court on Monday.
The suit, which was obtained by The Independent, claims that Irving owes celebrity therapist Natasha McCartney nearly $400,000 in unpaid bills and accuses the Mavericks guard of breach of contract and fraud, among other violations.
Irving reportedly hired McCartney to run a 150-person family retreat this past summer in which McCartney provided “guided meditation sessions, ionic footbaths, and intuitive life readings” to Irving and his relatives. The retreat turned grim after one attendee unexpectedly died, which led McCartney to offer other services such as crisis intervention and grief counseling. She went above and beyond in her responsibilities after the tragic death, per the lawsuit, including “facilitating the removal of Kyrie from the scene to avoid media exposure.”
Irving initially told McCartney there would be 50 to 60 guests at the retreat, but about 150 attendees showed up on-site. Irving also confirmed with McCartney that he would take care of all costs, but he has yet to foot the $390,710 bill some five months later.
McCartney has worked with the Irving family since 2020.
Irving signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mavericks in June 2023 and is currently playing in his third season in Dallas.
So far, Irving has not commented on the allegations or suit.