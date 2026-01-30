Cooper Flagg Sets Another Record, Former Teammate Scores Game-Winner

Cooper Flagg set another record on Thursday night as he scored a new career-high in a loss to the Hornets. Flagg's 49 points are the new standard for teens across the world, as it's the most someone has ever scored in the NBA before turning 20.

Flagg made 20-of-29 field goals, including a three-pointer that tied the game at 121-121 with 33.5 seconds remaining.

COOPER FLAGG TIES THE GAME —



WE ARE WITNESSING GREATNESS FROM A ROOKIE. 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/QZIxnHBGzO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 30, 2026

Unfortunately for Flagg and the Mavericks, the equally awesome Kon Knueppel made two free throws to give Charlotte the lead back with 4.1 seconds remaining, and Flagg was unable to make a jumper over a double-team as time expired.

The two Duke rookies are having outstanding seasons and putting up great numbers, with the biggest differentiator being Knueppel's incredible shooting. The No. 4 pick in the draft finished with a career-high 34 points and made 10-of-16 shots including 8-of-12 form behind the arc.

And while Knueppel is a flamethrower from deep, Flagg does this kind of stuff.

Cooper Flagg with the poster dunk on Moussa Diabaté and then the And-1 on Brandon Miller (with replays)



Mavericks and Hornets commentaries pic.twitter.com/mLIFVKLn5Y — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 30, 2026

Do you like cool dunks or great shooting? The good news is there's no wrong answer.

The Hornets have now won five straight and are just 2.5 games behind the Bulls and Hawks. The Mavericks have a little more work to do to reach the play-in. The way these guys are playing, this will probably be the last time we have a postseason without the young stars from Duke.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated