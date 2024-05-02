Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II Anchoring Improved Defense Against Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks lead the LA Clippers 3-2 through Game 5 of the first-round series. The NBA playoffs have mostly offered lopsided series results in the Western Conference, but the Mavericks' series doesn't fit the bill.
The difference between a Mavericks win and a loss has been clear. The offense hasn't been too much of an issue outside of Game 1, but their defensive results can be seen in the win-and-loss column. For example, the Mavericks' allowed the Clippers 18 3-pointers made in Game 1, which ended up being a loss. The Clippers also made 18 3-pointers in Game 4, the Mavericks' second loss of the series.
In Games 2, 3, and 5, the Mavericks allowed ten or fewer 3-pointers made from the Clippers. Running them off the line or forcing bad looks from beyond the arc has been a reason for success for the Mavericks, who have shown improved defense throughout the series.
Behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, impressive offensive performances are expected, but running the Clippers off the line defensively only does so much if there's no rim protection. Cue rookie Dereck Lively II to make a huge impact.
The rookie center out of Duke has been incredible on the defensive side of the ball this series. NBA University pulled a stat that opposing players are shooting 9-of-28 while shooting within six feet of Lively's presence, which is primarily at the rim.
It's a small sample size, but if the Mavericks are going to force the Clippers to the rim to ruin their offensive rhythm, Lively has got to be on the floor for his defensive presence.
The numbers back up the eye test. Lively has been incredible defensively, showing he can cover the floor well and get to different spots while having the IQ to know where to be on the floor. He adds the vertical spacing on both sides of the floor too, blocking shots on one end and skying to finish lob passes on the other.
Lively has the chance to be an x-factor in Game 6 while the Mavericks attempt to close out the series against the Clippers on their home floor in Dallas.
