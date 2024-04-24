Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Draws Wild Statistical Comparisons to Two NBA Legends
Luka Doncic is coming off an elite performance against the LA Clippers in Game 2 as the Dallas Mavericks evened up the series 1-1. Doncic scored 32 points on 11-of-26 shooting in 46 minutes played. While his efficiency wasn’t exactly incredible, the Mavericks superstar made big play after big play en route to a 96-93 victory.
After the game, two very, very intriguing statistics were released regarding Doncic in the postseason and showing the success he’s had in the playoffs.
The first statistic brought up by StatMuse is a comparison between LeBron James’ and Doncic’s first 30 playoff games.
James averaged 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.1 rebounds per game on 45 percent scoring efficiency; incredible stats for someone who has maintained that production for 21 seasons. James has solidified himself as one of the greats in the history of the NBA and Doncic is drawing comparisons to the beginning of his playoff career.
Through his first 30 playoff games, Doncic has averaged 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game on 47 percent scoring efficiency. James entered the league as “the chosen one.” He was regarded with the potential to become the best basketball player of all time.
Of course, the game has changed plenty, with numbers like Doncic’s becoming more normal, but few have been able to do so very early in their career. Doncic is emulating just that.
When it comes to statistics, being compared to the likes of James is a huge compliment, but it means nearly as much to be compared to Wilt Chamberlain, who was known for eye-popping statistics and averages.
The second statistic brought to attention by StatMuse was combined points per game, rebounds per game, and assists per game in the playoffs. Two players have combined those averages beyond 47 per game: Chamberlain and Doncic. That’s the list.
Doncic’s averages of points, rebounds and assists in the playoffs round out at 49.7 per game. For Wilt? 51.2.
The numbers Doncic has put up in the postseason have been nothing short of incredible, and the offensive prowess he hoists has helped the Mavericks to series victories. Now, with his recent focus on the defensive side of the ball, Doncic is going to be able to carry an even bigger load while leading to more victories.
