Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Upgraded To Questionable For Game 4 Against Timberwolves
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report for Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Kleber has been out since May 3rd with an AC Sprain in his shoulder on his shooting arm that he suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6. With Dereck Lively II suffering an injury in Game 3 against Minnesota, potentially getting Kleber back would be a huge boost to the center rotation.
Kleber suffered his sprain on a scary fall against the Clippers as Amir Coffey attempted to take a charge. Kleber stayed in the game to shoot the free throws but was removed after that and hasn't been on the floor since. He provides a floor-spacing ability that neither Lively nor Daniel Gafford can provide, and in a series against Minnesota's steady rotation of bigs, the Mavs need options. He's also more than capable on switches against smaller players.
With Lively officially listed as doubtful for Game 4 with a neck sprain, Dallas is hoping they can close out the sweep and give him, Luka Doncic (who has been questionable for the entirety of the playoffs with his knee sprain and ankle soreness), and Kleber over a week of rest and recovery before the NBA Finals start on June 6th.
Kleber averaged just 4.4 PPG and 3.3 RPG for the season but shot 34.3% from 3 and had a positive defensive box plus/minus. Those numbers spiked in the 6 games against the Clippers, mostly due to a 15-point, 5/7 shooting display from 3 in Game 5.
