Former Cavs Coach Praises Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Possibly Shades His Former Player
The Dallas Mavericks fell in five games to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, ending an impressive postseason run by superstar Luka Doncic. The Slovenian led all players in the playoffs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals while battling through a knee sprain, ankle soreness, and a thoracic contusion, even receiving injections throughout The Finals.
J.B. Bickerstaff, who was dismissed as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers following their second-round exit, appeared on SiriusXM and had this to say about the Mavericks' superstar playing through injury: “This is the guy that was taking shots in his ribs so that he could go out and play, right? He was playing through pain. He wasn't complaining. He was still playing 40-plus minutes, trying to go out and get it done.”
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks Will 'Build Our Future' After NBA Finals Loss
Some are taking this as a shot at Jarrett Allen, the starting center for the Cavs, as a report came out after the playoffs that some players and staff inside the organization were not happy he decided to sit out and not play through injury. It may not have made a difference in the end, as Cleveland also fell in five games to the Celtics as Donovan Mitchell missed time with injury too, but people still questioned Allen's toughness.
Doncic may have taken some criticism for his defensive effort in this postseason, but his toughness shouldn't be questioned. He beat three 50-win teams on his way to the NBA Finals and it's the second time in the last three seasons he's made at least the Western Conference Finals. He's gained a reputation as a killer on the court, talking trash and hitting gut-wrenching shots. While he's not sure if he'll play in the Olympic qualifiers yet for Slovenia, his effort to this point has to be commended.
If the Mavericks are looking for an assistant coach this offseason, Bickerstaff might be a good addition. He's been an assistant for good Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies teams and helped the Cavaliers to their best season since LeBron James departed in free agency.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Says He 'Didn't Do Enough' For Dallas Mavericks to Win NBA Finals
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter