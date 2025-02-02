BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
In one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks are moving on from Luka Doncic in a monster player swap, sending him to the Los Angeles Lakers, per Shams Charania of ESPN. In return, the Mavericks are receiving Anthony Davis.
This is a three-team trade, with Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris going to the Lakers, Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2025 picks to the Utah Jazz, and Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick going to the Mavericks.
READ MORE: Ex-NBA Champion believes Kyrie Irving deserved All-Star nod over Steph Curry
The timing of this is shocking. Doncic was supposed to return from a calf strain within the next week or so, but the Mavericks decided to move on from him and send him to the Lakers for a 31-year-old, often injured star and just one future first-round pick. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis could be a fun future tandem, but this is an insane move.
Doncic had spent the first six and a half seasons of his career in Dallas, as they made a draft night trade to acquire him on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft, and was off to a legendary pace in his NBA career, making five All NBA First-Teams, and entered the season as the MVP favorite. He also helped the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season while playing through injuries.
More will come to MavericksGameday.com as more is announced.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic could be one player the Spurs would make young star available for, Brian Windhorst says
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter