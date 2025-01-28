Klay Thompson ties team three-point record in first quarter of Mavericks-Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Washington Wizards on Monday night and got out to a dominating start, thanks to future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson. He scored 21 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Wizards by himself, as Washington had just 16 points in the first 12 minutes.
Those 21 points came via a 7/10 performance from the three-point line, tying the team record for most threes made in a quarter. Luka Doncic was the other Maverick to hit seven threes in a quarter, doing it in the first quarter against the LA Clippers on February 10th, 2022. Doncic also had his performance on a 7/10 shooting night.
Here's a view of all seven three-pointers for Thompson.
More Records Set in Monday's First Half Between Dallas and Washington
Thompson's seven three-pointers were a part of 13 in the first half for the Mavericks, tying the season high for threes made in the half (13 in the second half of the season-opener against San Antonio). It also allowed them to take a 30-point lead into halftime, tying the season high for the largest halftime lead of the season (led by 30 against Orlando early in the season).
This is just another notch in Thompson's belt of three-point shooting. He passed Reggie Miller for fifth in NBA history for most three-pointers made and crossed the 2600 threes mark for his career with Monday's shooting clinic.
