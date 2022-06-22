Could Mavs Benefit From Hornets’ Tough Free Agency Decisions?

With 48 hours until the NBA Draft, could the Mavericks pull off another trade?

The Charlotte Hornets have been active gauging trade interest on several players this offseason. They have some difficult decisions to make in the next few days, particularly surrounding pending restricted free agent forward, Miles Bridges.

"The [Charlotte] Hornets are expected to gauge trade interest in Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee in advance of Bridges' restricted free agency,” reports Jake Fischer.

The Dallas Mavericks could possibly benefit from the Hornet's need to make room on their roster. There are a few names that are interesting enough for the Mavericks to inquire about. Even if they couldn’t do a team-for-team trade, they could potentially be added as a third team in a trade to make something work. Here are the two available Hornets players the Mavs should have the most interest in, and how they’d fit in Dallas.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Standing 6-7, Oubre Jr is a long, athletic perimeter defender. He played roughly 26 minutes per game, and averaged 15 points per game. He also averaged four rebounds and one steal per game. On the season, Oubre Jr shot 35 percent from 3, so he is definitely someone that fits the three-and-d mold.

He could be someone that could spell Dorian Finney-Smith or Reggie Bullock if called upon. He just finished his seventh season, so he still has a lot of tread on the tires to offer a team looking to contend.

PJ Washington

Washington, entering his fourth season from Kentucky, is another intriguing player for the potential of what he could bring to the Mavs. He also is 6-7, and uses his size to be active on the glass, averaging 5.7 rebounds per game, all while only playing about 27 minutes per game. He averaged 10.3 points per game this past season, along with one block and almost one steal per game as well. He is very active in the post, which makes him a viable option for Dallas.

What would it take to get a deal done? It would more than likely take Dallas being willing to part ways with Dwight Powell, who is on an expiring contract, and possibly Josh Green just to make the numbers match up. Powell would give the Hornets an athletic big to spell Mason Plumlee, and Josh Green would give them a young, active defender. There are other ways of making it work, but this particular scenario would be equal contract value.

This trade idea is obviously just one of many options that could present itself as the draft nears. For now, the trade front is relatively quiet. Once draft night hits, though, it could stir up the hornet's nest of activity.