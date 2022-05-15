Mavs vs. Suns Game 7: Could Reggie Bullock Be Biggest X-Factor?

Ideally, the Dallas Mavericks would like all of their role players to show up in Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns, but Reggie Bullock's contributions might be the most important.

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns in a winner-take-all Game 7, they know that they must get a well-rounded effort from their entire rotation in order to pull off the upset.

Luka Doncic, who has put up big numbers all series, is likely going to continue to do so on Sunday, but what kind of help will he get on the road in the biggest game of the season?

Some of the most important contributions could come from 3-and-D wing Reggie Bullock, who has done a lot of the dirty work for the Mavs this postseason alongside Dorian Finney-Smith. After laying a goose egg in the Game 5 box score, Bullock bounced back in Game 6 while facing elimination by scoring a postseason-career-best 19 points on 5-11 shooting from deep.

“I felt good. I just knew I had to bounce back. I talked to my mom, and she gave me a lot of energy,” said Bullock. “It was just family giving me a lot of energy and telling me to keep shooting the ball. Obviously, I didn’t get a lot of shots last game, but we are a team and some nights you get some shots and some nights you don’t. I was just trying to be aggressive with every little bit I had, and it fell for me.”

Bullock’s teammates took some time to praise his efforts after Game 6 as well.

“He is great. Sometimes the shots just don’t go in, but he is a great shooter and a great defender,” said Doncic. “He helps us a lot. When he doesn’t score, his defense isn’t in the statistics and so you can’t see it. But he helps us a lot in everything.”

Added Jalen Brunson: “Yeah, Reggie just needed to get more shots – plain and simple. The way he plays on both sides of the ball its great man. That is something that we expect. We are proud of him for tonight.”

Given the exceptional job that Bullock does defensively on a nightly basis, any kind of offensive firepower like what we witnessed Thursday is an added bonus for Dallas. Bullock’s defense on Devin Booker and Chris Paul will remain priority No. 1 though.

"Reggie [Bullock] was great tonight – he’s been great all series for us. We've asked him to guard everybody and he's been up for the challenge. (Devin Booker) is an incredible player. Reggie, I thought did a good job," said coach Jason Kidd.

As for the team’s mindset heading into a hostile environment for Game 7, Bullock let everyone know what the plan is… and it’s an aggressive one.

“We got some dogs over here. This team has been grinding it out all season,” said Bullock. “(We gotta) bring the same energy from the jump. Be ready to punch them in the mouth early. Just keep that going throughout the game.

“They are a great team, and it is a hostile environment up there. But at the same time, we are just going to come with a lot of energy and just keep playing the way we have been playing all year.”