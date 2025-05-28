Mavericks' Kyrie Irving fires back at NBA legend over recent 'spicy' take
NBA legend Gary Payton made headlines a week ago by saying that Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving would've been easy to guard in the 1990s. It's a bold claim considering most people think Irving is one of the most skilled players of all time.
"I could've put my hands on him," Payton said on the Barnie and Rab Show. "See, we're hand-checking. We can control him. All that dribble, dribble, sh**? I get it. That sh**, if I put my motherfu*** hand on you, make you go anywhere I want to and rip you, and I rip you all the time, that's gonna be it. And I'm gonna pound-hound him."
Kyrie Irving responded to Payton's quote, commenting under a post on the Basketball Network's Instagram page.
"lol I love when the OGs that I respect talk spicy," Irving commented. "Makes our conversations better in person."
Irving has never been one to back down from trash talk, and Gary Payton is one of the greatest trash talkers of all time. The battle between those two on the court would've been thrilling to watch, but Payton had been retired for five years once Irving made his debut.
In Payton's prime, he was considered the greatest defending guard, but could still hold his own offensively, enough to lead the Seattle Supersonics to an NBA Finals appearance in 1996, and they had multiple 60-win seasons. Irving is a different kind of beast, though. The 90s didn't have a guard who could create their own shot and shoot with efficiency like Irving, so even with the hand-checking that was allowed back then, Irving would've been able to beat just about anyone one-on-one.
