Mavericks land $450 million superstar in proposed blockbuster trade with Suns
Since the Luka Doncic trade on February 2, the Mavericks' front office has been fighting an uphill battle to keep fans interested. Combined with the absolutely miserable injury luck that at one point had more than half of the roster out with a rash of different ailments, this has truly been the season from hell for Mavericks supporters as well as members of the organization. After playing for a championship last season, losing in the Finals to the Boston Celtics, Dallas has struggled to stay afloat in a competitive Western Conference after the seismic shift in their roster due to the aforementioned events.
In a recent article published by Bleacher Report about trades teams should propose on the first day of the 2025 offseason, columnist Greg Swartz suggested that the Dallas Mavericks try to swing another big-time trade, this time to land 37-year-old superstar wing Kevin Durant, who played his college basketball in Austin for the University of Texas and has been a star at the NBA level for over a decade.
Despite his advanced age, Durant is still managing to play some of his best basketball to date, averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 53% from the field and 41% from three. Before the Doncic trade, people may have scoffed at the idea of sending assets off for a player on the wrong side of 35 years old, but at this point, the Mavericks need to win now considering the message given to fans and the structure of the team, which features several older players at key positions.
The deal between Phoenix and Dallas would include wing Klay Thompson, forward PJ Washington, center Daniel Gafford, guard Max Christie, and the 2029 1st-round pick acquired in the Doncic deal with the Lakers a few weeks ago. Though the risk is high with a player who is in the twilight of his career, it would boost fan interest at the very least while providing a legitimate scoring option considering Kyrie Irving will miss a good portion of next season if he does in fact re-sign with Dallas.
While it would not be a fix-all, it would be at least a sign to the fanbase that the front office is truly interested in winning games.
