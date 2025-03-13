Mavericks lose superstar in proposed $204 million blockbuster trade with Lakers, Hornets
The Dallas Mavericks have been sinking down the standings of the Western Conference since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. Because that trade was so crazy, teams may see the Mavericks as an open market, and people are throwing out some wild trade proposals.
The latest comes from Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, who proposes a three-team deal between the Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, and Lakers. Any trade involving the Mavs and Lakers is sure to have Dallas fans shaking in their boots, and this one won't help.
Pincus has the Mavericks receiving LaMelo Ball, Josh Okogie, DaQuan Jeffries, a 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers, and two trade exceptions, the Lakers getting Daniel Gafford, and the Hornets getting Kyrie Irving, Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber, a 2025 first-round pick from Dallas, and a Lakers 2029 first-round pick via the Mavs.
This trade makes absolutely no sense for the Mavericks, but here's how Pincus tried to explain it:
The franchise can hope Irving returns by January to help make a playoff push, but it's asking a lot of an older veteran to jump back in like the injury never happened. The clock is ticking, and Irving (who averaged 24.7 points and 4.6 assists per game) may not be the same player for a long while (if at all).
Ball is a 23-year-old, 6'7" point guard. He's averaging 25.8 points and 7.0 assists a game for a bad Charlotte Hornets team. Are the Hornets a bottom-feeding team each year because of Ball, or has the franchise let him down in roster building?
Dallas' risk is between Irving returning to form quickly enough to salvage next season and Ball, surrounded by a tremendous defensive squad with plenty of complementary scorers and shooters, proving he's a winning player in a much better situation.
The Mavericks also give up Gafford, essentially the team's third center behind Dereck Lively II and Davis. All three are currently out with injury. Assuming Dallas' 2025 first-round pick is in the 10-15 range, the franchise would theoretically choose Ball over a young prospect unlikely to help its immediate postseason goals. The 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers is also the price paid for a potential franchise guard in Ball.
Even if Kyrie Irving may never be the same player, giving up more first-round picks (one projected to be a lottery pick) than they got back for Luka Doncic, sending out Irving, and getting back a player who has never led a team to the playoffs sounds like a disaster.
This is a trade that needs to stay in the trade machine and never come back out. Dallas would be better off trying to select a ball-handler with its first-round pick this year and hoping Irving can come back healthy toward the end of the season.
