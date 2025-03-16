Dallas Mavericks starter records 20-point first half versus 76ers in return from injury

P.J. Washington Jr. returned from a seven-game absence to lead all players with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT) in the opening frame today vs. PHI.



His 14-point opening quarter tied his 2nd-highest scoring quarter of the season (19, 1st Q, at SAC 12/30/24; 14, 4th Q, at NOP 1/29/25). pic.twitter.com/oq28vaCcig