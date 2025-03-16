Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks starter records 20-point first half versus 76ers in return from injury

The Mavericks forward shook off the rust quickly in his first game back.

Keenan Womack

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a seven-game absence due to injury, Mavericks forward P.J. Washington shook off the rust and locked in, scoring 20 points in the first half of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, including a white-hot first quarter where he scored 14 points on 5-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

The outing was tied for his second-highest point total in a quarter this season, as he put up 19 in the first quarter against Sacramento on December 30, 2024. He also had 14 points in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this year.

READ MORE: Stephen A. Smith blasts Mavericks owner over recent comments

The Mavericks, sitting at 33-35 on the season, are hosting the lowly 76ers, holding a 68-64 lead over Philadelphia after the explosive performance from Washington. Naji Marshall also had 13 points and Brandon Williams added 11 more. While the season has been an absolute nightmare for a myriad of reasons, some self-inflicted, some a result of bad luck, it's obvious that the players on the team are still passionate about winning and will not roll over despite the brutal circumstances.

Washington is averaging 14.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 stocks on 43% from the field and 37% from three this season. He is second among active players on the Mavericks in points per game, making him one of the most important pieces of a banged-up roster. If the Mavericks are going to stay competitive, they will need buy in from guys like Washington.

READ MORE: Mavericks may have to begin forfeiting games due to NBA rules

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published |Modified
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News