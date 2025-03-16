Dallas Mavericks starter records 20-point first half versus 76ers in return from injury
After a seven-game absence due to injury, Mavericks forward P.J. Washington shook off the rust and locked in, scoring 20 points in the first half of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, including a white-hot first quarter where he scored 14 points on 5-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
The outing was tied for his second-highest point total in a quarter this season, as he put up 19 in the first quarter against Sacramento on December 30, 2024. He also had 14 points in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this year.
The Mavericks, sitting at 33-35 on the season, are hosting the lowly 76ers, holding a 68-64 lead over Philadelphia after the explosive performance from Washington. Naji Marshall also had 13 points and Brandon Williams added 11 more. While the season has been an absolute nightmare for a myriad of reasons, some self-inflicted, some a result of bad luck, it's obvious that the players on the team are still passionate about winning and will not roll over despite the brutal circumstances.
Washington is averaging 14.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 stocks on 43% from the field and 37% from three this season. He is second among active players on the Mavericks in points per game, making him one of the most important pieces of a banged-up roster. If the Mavericks are going to stay competitive, they will need buy in from guys like Washington.
