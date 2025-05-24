Dallas Basketball

Mavericks urged to sign NBA journeyman point guard to complement Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks could sign one of the league's top veteran point guards this summer.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder.
New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are going into the offseason knowing they are going to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick.

While Flagg is an exciting player for the Mavs, he doesn't check off all the boxes of the team's needs for the upcoming season.

The Mavs are in need of a point guard, which is why CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland linked Detroit Pistons veteran Dennis Schröder to them in a recent article.

Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks
Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Schröder to the Mavericks?

"Schröder got passed around by a few teams around the deadline last year, but landed in Detroit and gave them some much needed veteran stability behind Cade Cunningham," Kalland wrote.

"On the season he averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 assists per game in Brooklyn, Golden State and Detroit. The Pistons will likely look to keep him in Detroit, but Schröder could be enticed by the opportunity to get one more run to prove himself as a starting point guard in the NBA in Dallas."

Schröder could easily re-sign with the Pistons after a successful end-of-season run with them that led to the franchise's first playoff win in 17 years, but if he ends up looking for a new home, the Mavs could be in the mix.

Dallas anticipates being in the contender conversation in the Western Conference next season, and that opens the door to so many other free agents, including Schröder.

With Kyrie Irving out until possibly after the All-Star Break with a torn ACL, the Mavs need a player like Schröder to help fill the void until he returns.

