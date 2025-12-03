Cooper Flagg, Tyler Herro among whopping 13 players on Mavericks-Heat injury report

The Dallas Mavericks are back in the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night as they get set for a rematch against the Miami Heat. These two just met in Miami about ten days ago, with the Heat coming away with a 106-102 win.

Dallas is currently on a two-game winning streak, their longest of the season, with wins over the LA Clippers and an upset over the Denver Nuggets on Monday. To make it three, they'll need to get through Miami, which has been one of the better stories of the NBA thus far.

There are 13 total players with an injury designation for Wednesday's game between Miami and Dallas. A few of them have already been cleared as available, including Tyler Herro (left ankle surgery recovery) and Cooper Flagg (right thumb splint).

Herro's first game back from surgery was last week against Dallas, and he's averaged nearly 25 PPG while shooting over 50% from three since then. He probably won't make the All-Star Game since he's already missed a handful of games, but he's back to playing at an All-Star level already.

Meanwhile, Flagg hasn't missed any games due to the thumb splint, only one from an illness, and he's coming off being named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat Injury Report

The other good news about the Mavericks' injury report is that Anthony Davis isn't listed on the report at all due to his calf strain. He looked great on Monday night against the Nuggets, putting up 32 points and 13 rebounds, and he seems to be in much better shape than he started the season. He likely won't play in back-to-backs, like they have coming up on Friday and Saturday, but they need him as healthy as possible so they can raise his trade value.

P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management) are both questionable for this game. Washington came down on a basketball during warmups minutes before tip against the LA Clippers on Saturday and rolled his ankle, but it doesn't seem to be too severe. And they're trying to manage Gafford's injury as best as they can.

Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management) remain out.

For the Heat, Jaime Jacquez Jr. (right groin strain), Nikola Jovic (right hip impingement), and Andrew Wiggins (left hip flexor strain) are available. Keshad Johnson (head illness), Pelle Larson (right toe sprain), and Norman Powell (left ankle sprain) are questionable. Terry Rozier (FBI investigation) is out.

