Home-Court Underdogs? Doncic Injury Affects Mavs vs. Jazz Betting Odds

Despite the Mavs being the higher-seeded team with home court advantage, Dallas enters the playoffs as slight underdogs to the Jazz.

DALLAS - In the first round of the NBA playoffs, the No. 4 Dallas Mavericks host the No. 5 Utah Jazz on Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. CT.

The status of star Luka Doncic for Game 1 is unknown, after an MRI revealed Doncic suffered a strained left calf in Dallas' regular season finale. The Mavs have not released a timetable for the Slovenian superstar's return.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

Can the Mavs beat the Jazz if Doncic can’t play?

luka boot

Doncic, who is wearing a boot, walks into a hospital to get his MRI.

luka limp

Doncic will receive around-the-clock treatment on his calf.

Despite the Mavs being the higher-seeded team with home-court advantage, they are slight underdogs (+140) to the Jazz. Dallas opened as slight favorites before Doncic's status moved the line. 

Doncic’s status is crucial to the betting lines and the Mavs game plan. In seven postseason games last year, Doncic registered a usage rate of 39.1 percent, the second highest mark in the last 25 postseasons. Doncic (33.5) also holds a slight lead over NBA legend Michael Jordan (33.4) when it comes to the highest points per game in a playoff career.

The good news is Doncic, who just earned the final Western Conference Player of the Week award, will have six full days before the Mavs’ first postseason game. He’s as tough of a player as they come, and he has one of the best training staffs in the world led by Director of Player Health and Performance, Casey Smith.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks

Finney-Smith chases Mitchell.

USATSI_18060347

The Mavs have been the best clutch team in the NBA in 2022.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic holds a pose as the Mavs beat the Spurs on Sunday.

“For some reason, I feel like he’ll be ready to go, knowing the competitor he is,” said teammate Jalen Brunson. “I feel like he’ll be ready. It’s unfortunate, but a competitor like that, you can’t keep down for long.”

Whether Doncic plays or not, the Mavs are still capable of beating the Jazz, although they won’t be favored to do so. Look for Spencer Dinwiddie to step up if Doncic is out. With Doncic on the bench, Dinwiddie has averaged 31 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

The Mavericks and Jazz split their season series 2-2, with both teams protecting home court. Dallas is looking to win its first playoff series since the 2011 championship season. Until Doncic’s status is known, the Mavs will be fighting for their playoffs lives - against the odds.

