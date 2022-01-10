'Streak Busters!': Red-Hot Mavs Route Streaking Bulls, 113-99

The red-hot Dallas Mavericks blew out the streaking Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, 113-99, thanks in large part to Luka Doncic and Josh Green's performances.

The Dallas Mavericks came into Sunday night's contest playing their best basketball of the season and looking for a sixth-consecutive win against a Chicago Bulls team that had won nine-consecutive games of their own. The trend of high-quality play continued for the Mavs, as they ended the Bulls streak with a 113-99 blowout win.

Luka Doncic, who was back in the lineup tonight after a one-game absence, led the Mavs with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. Doncic only shot 8-of-23 from the field in this one, but most of his misses came in the first half.

After scoring a career-high 17 points against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, Josh Green decided to one-up himself against Chicago, as he posted yet another career high with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Green also grabbed six rebounds for the Mavs in 22 minutes off the bench.

Both Maxi Kleber and Jalen Brunson had themselves some good performances as well, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively. Kleber made six of his nine three-point attempts, and Brunson shot 8-of-10 while dishing out four assists.

All five Mavericks starters scored in double figures against the Bulls. It was truly a full team effort.

Coming into tonight's game, Dallas had been holding its opponents to just 99 points per game during the current win streak. That continued tonight, as the Mavs yet again held one of the best offensive teams in the league under 100 points.

Next up, the Mavs take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Will Kristaps Porzingis make his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols to face his former team? Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for updates.