Former Mavs Guard Derek Fisher Fired By WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks

Fisher had a cup of coffee with the Mavs in 2012.

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Derek Fisher is looking for a new job.

According to The Next Hoops, the Los Angeles Sparks have fired Fisher 12 games into the 2022 season. The team also announced that assistant coach Fred Williams will serve as the team's interim head coach.

In addition to being the team's coach, Fisher also served as the Sparks' general manager.

Fisher's Sparks underperformed to start the season, starting out with a 5-7 record. In four seasons with Los Angeles, Fisher regressed every season he coached.

In 2019, the Sparks made it to the Western Conference Finals and lost to the Connecticut Sun. The following year, in the WNBA Bubble, Fisher's Sparks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. Last season, the Sparks finished 12-20, giving them the third-worst record in the league.

Now, the Sparks sit 8th out of 12 teams, which wasn't suitable enough for team management.

The New York Knicks pulled the plug in similar fashion six years ago. Despite improving from a .207 to .426 winning percentage, the results were not enough to keep Fisher at the helm.

Before going into coaching, Fisher enjoyed an incredibly successful playing career. In 18 seasons in the NBA, Fisher won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02 and 2009-10. He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Mavericks.

Fisher played nine games with the Mavericks in 2012 before suffering an injury and asking the organization for his release.