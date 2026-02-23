Why Mavericks Will Be Just Fine With Cooper Flagg

It's been a whirlwind 13 months for Dallas Mavericks fans as they navigate life without Luka Dončić.

Luckily for the Mavericks, they have number one overall pick Cooper Flagg, and he is certainly the consolation in a heap of disappointment. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley explained why the Mavericks will be just fine with Flagg as their star player.

"The miracle cure for Mavs fans post-Dončić, Flagg has been everything this franchise could've wanted and more," Buckley wrote.

"It's hard to see the full reach of his skill set and think his competitive drive is actually its best feature, but then you watch him race back for a chasedown block or send some rim protector into viral infamy, and you get it. He just seems to want it most, and that's true even with Dallas routinely being undermanned and perhaps unmotivated to win.

"Any remaining skeptics (get a new hobby, folks) might try staining Flagg with a 'jack of all trades' slight, but he's more like basketball's version of a five-tool star. Or at least he might meet that sky-high threshold as soon as he can harness a consistent outside shot."

Flagg Will Bring Mavericks Back to Relevancy Soon

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

It may be a long time before Flagg is able to bring the Mavericks into contention, but there is definitely a good chance that he will be the one to lead the team back to the playoffs. Flagg has all the intangibles you want in a superstar, and the sky is truly the limit for the teenager.

The Mavericks are also going to get the chance to put several strong players around him who can develop alongside him. Once Flagg has the right players on the court with him, the Mavericks should be an incredibly dangerous team.

The Mavericks will return to the court tomorrow when they take on Michael Porter Jr. and the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass, assuming the Mavericks can actually get to New York.

