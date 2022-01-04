Mavs Donuts: Dallas ‘Chews Up’ Nuggets; NBA Stars Comeback

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's your fresh batch of Mavs Donuts, including some of the NBA's biggest storylines for today and what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS CHEW UP NUGGETS

The Mavs jumped over the .500 mark last night with a big defensive effort against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It's the first time the Mavericks are above .500 since December 13.

DONUT 2: KP CATCHES COVID?

It wasn't all good news on Monday, and it didn't start off very well after it was announced that Kristaps Porzingis entered health & safety protocols.

DONUT 3: JALEN x LUKA UNITED

Jason Kidd announced that he would move forward with both Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic in the starting lineup together, and that should bring the Mavs some strong backcourt play at the beginning of games.

DONUT 4: GET THOSE LISTENING EARS OUT!

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg talks about why it's so important that Dallas is choosing to start Brunson now rather than later, as well as what needs to happen in order to sign Marquese Chriss to a real contract for the rest of the season.

DONUT 5: COULD MAVS GRAB SOME TEXAS-SIZED REINFORCEMENTS?

The Mavs' division rival in Houston could be looking to sell off some of their better assets at the trade deadline. Could Eric Gordon or Christian Wood offer any value to the Mavs?

DONUT 6: IS JERAMI GRANT A MAVS TARGET?

In a way to further improve their defense, could the Mavs bring in Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant? Editor-in-Chief Dalton Trigg explains how it could happen.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 2001

Washington Wizards guard Michael Jordan became the fourth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points in an 89-83 win over his former team, the Chicago Bulls.

DONUT 8: KYRIE'S COMING BACK

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is set to make his season debut Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Irving has been unable to play home games due to his vaccination status in accordance with New York City's vaccination requirements to play.

DONUT 9: AND KLAY IS TOO

The Golden State Warriors are expecting All-Star guard Klay Thompson to return to the court after recovering from a torn Achilles. Thompson last played in the 2019 NBA Finals and has been away from the court for 2.5 years.

DONUT 10: YOU'RE BANNED!

As a result of their actions during Saturday night's game, Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood were suspended during Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets lost their eighth straight game 133-113. The Mavs head to Houston Friday to play the Rockets.

DONUT 11: KUZMA WITH THE WIZARDRY

Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 124-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Bradley Beal wasn't bad either, putting up 35 points on the board.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks get a well-deserved night off this evening but get right back at it tomorrow night with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in town for Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

"He deserves (the recognition) and everything else that happens," said Doncic of Nowitzki. "Everybody has the highest respect for him."