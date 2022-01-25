Mavs Dorian Finney-Smith a 'Dream Trade Target' for Miami Heat?

The Dallas Mavericks have their sights set on a handful of players around the league as the NBA trade deadline approaches, but it appears that the Miami Heat are targeting one Mavs player specifically in Dorian Finney-Smith.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Dallas Mavericks have been linked to a handful of players around the league in reports and rumors, including Jerami Grant, John Collins, Myles Turner and others. And according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith are two of the hottest Mavs names on the market right now, as teams are looking for ways to acquire them.

Could the Miami Heat be one of those teams interested in Finney-Smith? Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz writes that Finney-Smith would be a 'dream target' for Miami.

“Finney-Smith is making just $4 million on an expiring deal and can play either forward position off the bench,” writes Swartz. “Getting him now would also allow Miami to go over the cap to re-sign him this offseason, something the Dallas Mavericks may not be able to do with Jalen Brunson in line for a juicy new deal as well.”

Although Finney-Smith would fit in perfectly with 'Heat Culture,' we're not too sure there is a realistic deal to be had here that makes sense for Dallas, at least not without expanding the hypothetical trade to multiple players. Aside from Tyler Herro, which definitely isn't going to happen, no other player on Miami's roster in Finney-Smith's salary range would appear to move the needle.

Would a trade involving Duncan Robinson and Tim Hardaway Jr. make sense? Like Hardaway Jr., Robinson shot the ball really well from three-point range in the two seasons prior to this one, but also like Hardaway Jr., that production has died down a bit since he received his new contract. If you had brought up this trade scenario two years ago, it might be something the Mavs would consider. But now, we just can't see the Mavs and Heat getting together on anything this time around.

Labelling Finney-Smith a 'dream target' was an accurate way to put it, as it will likely only happen in Miami's dreams.