Mavs Injury Update: Maxi Kleber to Return From Hamstring Tear This Season

The Dallas Maverick have already gotten Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green back from injuries, and now, it looks like they'll be getting Maxi Kleber back at some point as well.

After being severely undermanned for more than a month, the good injury news just keeps coming for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green made their much-anticipated returns from injuries on Wednesday in the Mavs' nationally televised matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, and now, it looks like they could be getting Maxi Kleber back at some point this season to give Luka Doncic more help as well.

"Yeah, I'm not out for the season," Kleber told the Bally Sports Southwest crew before the Mavs tipped off against the Hawks.

Kleber has missed 20 games due to a hamstring tear that required surgery. It was initially believed that he'd miss the remainder of the season, but there has apparently been an accelerated healing process. For a big guy who is about to turn 31 years old, a return so soon after a hamstring injury of that nature is surprising, but the Mavs will definitely take the good news and run with it.

Before his injury, Kleber was averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

Dallas' defense has fallen off a cliff during the absences of Finney-Smith, Green and Kleber – arguably the team's three best defenders. Finney-Smith and Green are back to help turn that around, and now the hope is that Kleber can do the same.

