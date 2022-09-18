Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Snubbed From EuroBasket All-Tournament Team?

Surprisingly, in a tournament that featured three of the best basketball players in the world in Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, none of them even made it to the EuroBasket semifinals.

On Sunday, Spain defeated France in the EuroBasket final, 88-76, with Willy Hernangomez winning tournament MVP. The EuroBasket All-Tournament Team was announced as well. Here is the list of the five players selected:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Lorenzo Brown (Spain)

Rudy Gobert (France)

Willy Hernangomez (Spain)

Dennis Schroder (Germany)

Although Slovenia got knocked out by Poland in a quarterfinals upset, Doncic averaged 26 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and two steals in seven EuroBasket games. That included a 47-point outburst against Gobert and France in the final group phase game.

Spain deserved at least one player on the All-Tournament Team given that the won the whole thing, but having two creates an opportunity for somebody to get snubbed ... and Doncic definitely got snubbed here in our opinion. If Antetokounmpo was able to make it on the All-Tournament Team despite Greece also getting knocked out in the quarterfinals, Doncic should've been there as well with the numbers he put up.

Doncic was so disappointed in Slovenia's early exit that he'd probably tell you that he didn't deserve to get one of EuroBasket's biggest honors, but as the saying goes, the numbers don't lie. Perhaps the way Doncic's disappointing ending to international play this summer will add even more motivation for his fifth season with the Dallas Mavericks, which begins one month from now.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Catch up on the latest Mavs Step Back Podcast episodes: