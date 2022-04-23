Luka Doncic Injury: Mavs Star Returns For Game 4 vs. Jazz
On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of their first-round series. Much focus has been placed on the latest regarding Luka Doncic's looming return from a calf strain.
After being sidelined for 13 days, the Mavericks' plan is for Doncic to make his return to the lineup in Game 4. Instead of waiting to bring him back for Game 5, he will be able to get back into form sooner rather than later. However, It remains to be seen how significant a minutes restriction Doncic will face.
Doncic was upgraded to questionable ahead of Game 3, but the decision was ultimately made not to have him make his return. The Mavericks stood firm on not rushing him back into the lineup to avoid potential injury risk.
Without Doncic, the Mavericks achieved a 126-118 win to take a 2-1 series lead over the Jazz. Dallas was led by Jalen Brunson, who recorded 31 points and six assists. He's stepped up all series and has averaged 32.0 points per game — trailing only Donovan Mitchell (32.7) compared to the rest of the NBA.
There was some consideration to the Mavericks' possibility of waiting until Game 5 to bring Doncic back, given the one-game advantage the team holds entering Game 4. With Doncic participating in 5-on-5 on Thursday and Friday without discomfort in his calf, there wasn't a need to hold him out for Saturday's game.
Given the defensive struggles the Jazz have experienced throughout this series, bringing back Doncic offers intriguing possibilities for the Mavericks. Utah will have to account for three guards between Brunson, Doncic, and Dinwiddie, who can take full advantage of their porous on-ball defense.
Having Doncic back in the lineup offers the Mavericks their best chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, even in a limited capacity. With home-court advantage for the remainder of the series, it would be a daunting task for the Jazz to pull off a comeback.
Luka Doncic averaged 30.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in three regular-season matchups against the Jazz this season.