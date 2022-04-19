REPORT: ‘Optimism’ For Mavs Star Luka Doncic Playing Game 3 vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic faces optimism of a potential return to the lineup as their first-round series against the Utah Jazz shifts to Salt Lake City.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz currently are engaged in a 1-1 series tie ahead of Thursday's Game 3. The focus remains on the status of Luka Doncic as he continues to recover from a left calf strain.

Doncic suffered his calf strain on Apr. 10 late in the third quarter of the Mavericks' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. The typical timeline for a Grade 1 strain is 7-10 days and the days between the injury and Game 3 are exactly ten days.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is optimism that Doncic will be available to play in Game 3 (Thursday) or Game 4 (Saturday) of the Mavericks' first-round series. He's been progressing in his rehab efforts, and his workouts over the next two days will be a critical determining factor in his status.

Recently, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd explained how the point is approaching when the team must decide whether it makes sense to bring Doncic back. Kidd compared to the situation when Dirk Nowitzki was shut down in a series against the San Antonio Spurs in 2003.

“I think there’s a decision to be made,” Kidd said. “As an organization, we’ve been in this before with Dirk (Nowitzki) when he was 23 with his knee against San Antonio in ’03. And Nellie (then-coach Don Nelson) made that decision to not play him.

“Everybody wasn’t happy. But we got to pay attention to history. As an organization, that time is coming that we’re going to have to make that decision, either way. And that’s one of the questions, when you have almost exactly the same thing, both 23 years old. Do you play him or not? And we’ve gone through this once before. And we’re going to be right back in that seat again.”

With the Mavericks managing to defeat the Jazz 110-103 in Game 2 on Monday, there was more time bought for the team to get Doncic back into the lineup. Facing a 2-0 series deficit without confirmation of their superstar's return would have been a rigid set of circumstances to overcome.

“We know that (we need) to buy time for Luka to come back,” Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie said. “It’s not rocket science. We want to have him back as quickly and safely, and healthy as possible. But we’re also focused on winning the series regardless.

“As I said after Game 1, there’s reason for optimism, and there’s still reason for optimism.”

The Mavericks experienced significant success deploying a small ball lineup against the Jazz — neutralizing Rudy Gobert's rim protection while exploiting their lack of proficient on-ball defense.

Upon Doncic's return, the Mavericks will have their best creator back in the lineup while Brunson and Dinwiddie face significantly simpler attack circumstances.