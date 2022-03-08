‘Best Hype Man’: Theo Pinson Provides Psychological Advantage for Mavs

Theo Pinson doesn’t play a lot of minutes, but he’s still providing plenty of value for the Dallas Mavericks from the bench.

“I’ll say this – Theo [Pinson] is the best hype man, culture guy, whatever you want to call it, in the NBA,” said Spencer Dinwiddie after the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Theo Pinson might not get playing time for the Mavs unless it’s in an emergency situation, but he’s still providing Dallas with more value than the front office probably ever thought he would when signing him to a two-way contract on Jan. 10.

Theo Pinson is always motivating his teammates. Dorian Finney-Smith nailed the game-winning 3-pointer on Saturday night. The Mavs' team chemistry grows with each passing game.

“I’ve been in the NBA eight years. I’ve been on like five teams, or something like that. Theo is the best. I’ll take him on a team any day,” said Dinwiddie.

“The mood is instantly lighter. It’s instantly better. You go through some tough times, he’s going to make you laugh. You go through some good times, he’s going to make you feel great. … I’ll take him on my team any day. I promise you that.”

Not only does Pinson provide a psychological advantage for the Mavs by lifting up his teammates, but he’s also getting under opponents’ skin as well, which holds some value too.

“I think the officials need to check on both sides and make sure no lines are being crossed whether verbally or with actions,” said Rudy Gobert after the Mavs beat the Jazz 111-103 on Monday night.

The Mavs beat the Jazz for the first time this season on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith follows a Mavs miss with a big put-back dunk.

“There was a lot being said out there and so it is important to just keep my mind in the right place because my team needs me in the game,” Gobert continued.

“At the same time, when you have guys on the bench who don’t play that just keep talking and saying things and the officials hear but don’t do anything, as a man you ask, ‘is it worth being suspended?’ You shouldn’t have to ask yourself that question.”

Although Pinson isn’t mentioned by name there, it’s safe to assume he played a role in Gobert’s frustrations based on how vocal he is in every game. Also, Pinson may or may not have confirmed on Twitter that it was him.

“It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life,” said Pinson about being lively on the bench. “I just enjoy the whole team having success. It’s something I’ve been preaching to every team I’ve been on.”

In a season that has been full of pleasant surprises for the Mavs, who are now 40-25 and closing in on home-court advantage in the West, the addition of Pinson is proving to be one of the biggest ones. The ‘immaculate vibes,’ as Mavs guard Jalen Brunson so often likes to say, are a nightly occurrence with Pinson cheering his guys on.

“I think when everyone succeeds and we win, everyone gets rewarded. So I try to make sure everyone knows that I want you to do as well as I do.”