Mavs Donuts: Dallas ‘Interested’ in Grant; Finney-Smith a Heat Target?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: DORIAN TRADE CHATTER 'HEAT'ING UP?

With the Miami Heat atop the Eastern Conference standings, they are looking to add one more piece before the Trade Deadline to improve the team. Could one of their top candidates be Dorian Finney-Smith?

DONUT 2: DARN GOOD DEFENSE

The Mavs have held 23 straight opponents to under 50% shooting from the field.

DONUT 3: MAVS 'DARK HORSE' FOR GRANT

For a while now, we've written at DallasBasketball.com about how a Dallas Mavericks trade for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant could make sense for all parties involved, especially if the Los Angeles Lakers' offer for Grant is the best one Detroit has gotten. All of our on-paper logic made sense, but there wasn't really much noise elsewhere in regards to whether or not it was something the Mavs might actually pursue... until now, that is.

DONUT 4: KIDD FOR COACH OF THE YEAR?

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss how serious of a COY candidate Kidd is, the Mavs’ big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the implications it could have over the rest of the season, a handful of Mavs trade deadline scenarios, including proposals for Jerami Grant, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield, and much more.

DONUT 5: MARK CUBAN LAUNCHING ONLINE PHARMACY

Mark Cuban is probably best-known as being the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a big part of ABC’s Shark Tank, but now the billionaire entrepreneur is getting into the pharmaceutical industry for the greater good.

Cuban launched an online pharmacy on Thursday called the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. His mission is to provide pricing transparency with drug manufacturers to make many expensive drugs more affordable for Americans.

For example, the leukemia drug imatinib, which is normally retailed at $9,657 per month would only be $47 per month with Cuban’s new company. Could this potentially be another step in the direction of Cuban potentially running for President?

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1986

Washington Bullets center Manute Bol blocked 15 shots in a 111-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He finishes just two shy of the NBA record of 17 blocks by the Lakers center Elmore Smith in 1973.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James scores on a driving layup with 7:23 left in the third quarter to pass Kobe Bryant as the No. 3 scorer in NBA history. With the basket, James had 33,644 points and he finished the game at 33,655. Bryant finished his career with 33,643, all with the Lakers.

DONUT 8: CAVS EDGE KNICKS

The Cleveland Cavaliers moved to 10 games above .500 with a 95-93 win over the New York Knicks. Kevin Love came up with 20 points and 11 boards off the bench.

DONUT 9: BULLS BOUNCE BACK VS. THUNDER

After losing by nearly 20 points Sunday night against the league-worst Orlando Magic, the Bulls came away with a win in OKC against the Thunder in a 111-110 nailbiter. Rookie Ayo Dosunmo scored a career-high 24 points starting in place for the injured Lonzo Ball, including this insane half-court make.

DONUT 10: PELS PEEP PAST PACERS

The Pelicans won their second straight game in a 117-113 victory against the Indiana Pacers. Devonte Graham led all scorers with 25 in the win. The Pels now sit two games back of the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

DONUT 11: SUNS BURN JAZZ

The Phoenix Suns came back in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Utah Jazz 115-109. Devin Booker led all scorers with 33 points and Chris Paul scored 27 while adding 14 assists.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavs travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors tonight. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT. Can Dallas hold Steph Curry to another poor shooting night like it did back on January 5?