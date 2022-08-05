Skip to main content

Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo for EuroBasket

Tyler Dorsey just became a Dallas Mavericks' two-way contract player, and now he could potentially face teammate Luka Doncic in overseas competition.

Although we're currently in the dead part of the NBA offseason, we don't have to wait too much longer to see some of the league's brightest stars go at each other in overseas competition. EuroBasket play will begin on Sept. 1, and it will feature Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and others.

If Slovenia and Greece end up facing each other at some point during the tournament, Doncic will not only be going toe-to-toe with Antetokounmpo, but he'll also be be facing one of his brand new teammates, Tyler Dorsey.

According to a report, Dorsey arrived in Athens this week to begin practicing with Antetokounmpo and the Greek national team after recently signing a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

For Mavs fans who still might not know much about the new signee, Dorsey was a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, although he hasn’t played in the NBA since 2019. In three years playing for Olympiacos, Dorsey has averaged 11.4 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

Dorsey reportedly impressed the Mavs in a private workout, which led to the two-way deal becoming a reality. The 26-year-old, 6-5 shooting guard is expected to be a contributor on both ends of the court for the Mavs when he gets his opportunities. Depending on how the rest of the offseason and training camp goes, Dorsey could potentially be upgraded to a 15-man roster spot before it's said and done.

Although it's not guaranteed that Doncic will meet up with Dorsey in EuroBasket play, Mavs fans will still want to tune into Greece's games to checkout the new guy.

