Better or Worse? Conflicting Reviews on Mavs Offseason

NBA writers weigh in on how much progress have the Dallas Mavericks have made this offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks exceeded expectations during the postseason by winning their first playoff series since 2011 and advanced to the Western Conference finals.

The Mavs fell to the Golden State Warriors in five games. Their struggles included getting outrebounded 234-177 and being outscored 115.2-106.6.

The Mavs upgraded their frontcourt with the additions of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. But have they done enough to take that next step? Reports differ. 

ESPN addressed the setback Dallas suffered with the loss of Jalen Brunson. 

"Watching Brunson sign with the New York Knicks was a tough blow to the Mavericks," Kevin Pelton wrote. "The Mavs had limited options to replace Brunson and instead chose to invest their taxpayer exception in McGee." 

Last month, Forbes' Doyle Rader joined in on the criticism, pointing out the Mavs' inability to add depth to the roster. 

"Dallas has done nothing in free agency to address its most serious needs: additional ball handling and wing depth," Rader explained. "They still have time with an open roster spot, but the clock is ticking." 

However, not everyone is on the same page. The Athletic's Tim Cato has a differing view.

"Spencer Dinwiddie could be more complimentary to Luka Doncic than Brunson was and McGee represents an even more upgrade," Cato wrote. "The Mavericks' starting lineup was good enough for a Western finals run, and they've improved it." 

SB Nation concurs that Dallas is on the right track, even if the Mavs have not addressed their ballhandling concerns.

The Mavs, who have the seventh best odds of winning the West, currently have one roster spot available. One alternative to fill it includes a trade, as the Mavs have been linked to various scenarios.

