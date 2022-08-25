NBA Offseason Talk: Mavs Training Camp Signing & Schedule Breakdown

The longest NBA offseason in three years is still in effect for at least a few more weeks, but this week, the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league provided some juicy morsels for us to bite into.

In the latest episode of the Mavs Outsiders Podcast, Bibs and Reese talk about the team’s latest training camp signings, Mark Cuban's latest interviews (including the one with us here at DallasBasketball.com), and the first half of the Mavs’ schedule.

Before the basketball talk gets started, the two movie fan hosts spent some time talking about the latest releases — Namely Orphan: First Kill, and the new Idris Elba movie, Beast. The pair agreed that one was either bad or basic and the other was very entertaining. You'll have to guess or listen to see which earned each label.

On the basketball side, the Mavs signed Montana State alum Tyler Hall to a training camp deal. Coincidently – or perhaps not so coincidently – Montana State is where Mavs GM Nico Harrison played college ball as well. Hall spent last year with the Knicks G-League affiliate and will most likely be fighting for the second two-way spot. Bibs shares his thoughts on Hall's chances to win that spot based on the college connection.

The hosts then talked about one of their favorite topics – Cuban in the media. Cuban recently had an hour-long sit down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks from which several clips made the rounds on social media. The Outsiders discuss the most interesting soundbites from that one, as well as their favorite parts of the Cuban sit-down with DB.com.

Finally, the guys talked about the NBA schedule release, including all of the games through Dec. 31. This segment also featured the return of "Weatherman Bibs." Here are the timestamps for each topic in this episode:

00:16 - 04:48 Intros and Housekeeping

04:49 - 29:54 Movies and Television

Orphan: First Kill

Beast Starts at 12:03 (some spoilers)

Some Barry and She-Hulk Talk

29:55 - 1:09:19 Mavs Talk

Tyler Hall Signing

Mark Cuban Interviews

Mavs Social Media

2022 Schedule

Enjoy!

