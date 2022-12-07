The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a clutch 116-115 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night and have now won four of their last five games. The Mavs Step Back Podcast recaps the entire game and also discusses some early NBA trade scenarios.

When the Dallas Mavericks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center on Friday night, the circumstances will be much different than they were 10 days ago. The Mavs entered Milwaukee on Nov. 27 on the second night of a back-to-back having lost three straight games. This time, they'll enter the rematch having three days of rest while riding a three-game winning streak.

Dallas has won four of its last five games after a gutsy, clutch 116-115 road win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Despite playing their third game in four nights, the Mavs found a way to hold on down the stretch with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luka Doncic combining for 51 points on the night.

"They're a great team. It's hard to play here," said Dorian Finney-Smith, who hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 37 second remaining to give the Mavs the lead for good. "We know it's going to be a battle regardless. ... It's tough when a team gets it going and takes the lead with a minute left, but we stayed together."

Given the overall circumstances, it was a very satisfying win for Dallas, and the team is starting to gel as we near the 25-game mark of the season. The Mavs are 13-11 and currently occupy the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings after being 11th a little more than a week ago.

"They're all satisfying," said coach Kidd of his team winning games recently. "Anytime you win in this league, it's hard to win in this league. They're all satisfying. You sleep a little bit better [win you win]. There's 82 of them. You aren't going to go undefeated, but you get to learn about your team through this journey, and right now, you're starting to see this team come together and believe."

On today's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we breakdown what we witnessed in Dallas' big road win in Denver, including Hardaway Jr. remaining hot from deep and the Mavs capturing their first win this season when Doncic doesn't score at least 30 points. From there, we discuss how Christian Wood arguably played his best two-way game of the season so far, as well as some early NBA trade speculation involving Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. Listen to the entire 40-minute conversation here:

