Could Mavs Make Trade with Raptors? 3 Deals to Consider

As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline nears, the Dallas Mavericks need to find Luka Doncic more help if they hope to make a deep playoff run. The Toronto Raptors could be on the verge of blowing things up, and if that’s the case, the Mavs might have a chance to take advantage.

It always takes a while for each season’s trade market to take shape due to teams never really knowing where they’ll be at mid-season until they’re actually there.

For the Dallas Mavericks, they occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings, but that label might be fool’s gold, as they have just a 24-22 record and have lost six of their last eight games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat.

Whether the Mavs want to admit it or not, Luka Doncic, who is having an MVP-caliber season with averages of 33.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists, needs more help than what he’s received so far. Dallas’ 0-5 record when Doncic doesn’t play tells you nearly everything you need to know about the current roster.

If Mark Cuban and company had retained Jalen Brunson, it would be a completely story right now. Alas, it appears that Cuban has nearly repeated what he’s often mentioned as the biggest regret as owner of the Mavs, which was letting Steve Nash go in the early years of Dirk Nowitzki’s career.

When surveying the NBA landscape for potential needle-moving deals, there aren’t many that seem realistic for the Mavs to pull off with their limited draft capital. However, the Toronto Raptors might be on the verge of blowing their roster up after a disappointing 20-26 start that has them sitting outside the play-in tournament range in the Eastern Conference.

With that being said, here are three deals we could see making sense, assuming the Mavs would be willing to part with a first-round pick or two.

Trade #1 — The Borderline Pipe-Dream

Mavs receive: Pascal Siakam

Raptors receive: Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green and two future first-round picks

Trade #2 — The “Just Right” Deal

Mavs receive: OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher

Raptors receive: Christian Wood, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green and one future first-round pick

Trade #3 — The “Change of Scenery”Deal

Mavs receive: Gary Trent Jr.

Raptors receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., two future secind-round picks

The first two trade scenarios are under the assumption that the Mavs and Christian Wood can’t come to terms on a contract extension in the next three weeks. If a deal can’t be reached, Dallas is expected to explore all their options.

To part with first-found picks, the Mavs would have to believe that either Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby could push them to title contention.

Siakam probably fits that description, as he’s an All-NBA talent who averages 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Anunoby doesn’t elevate the Mavs to being a title contender by himself, but he’d still be a step in the right direction. He’s one of the best defenders in the league and averages 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

If we really wanted to break out he tinfoil hats, a trade that lands both of Siakam and Anunoby would be optimal for Dallas, but a scenario of that nature would probably require the New York Knicks lifting the protections on the Mavs’ 2023 pick. That would give the Mavs the option of offering their 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, as well as any pick-swaps that might be needed for a trade of that magnitude.

Ultimately, it’s up to Cuban and GM Nico Harrison to decide how hard the Mavs want to push to get better now instead of in the summer. Much more flexibility opens up in the offseason when that 2023 pick (hopefully) coveys to New York … but on the other hand, it would be a shame to essentially waste this historic season Doncic is putting together.

It’s a tough tightrope to walk on, but that’s why these guys get paid the big bucks. The Mavs have 20 days to figure something out.

