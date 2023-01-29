Dinwiddie Stays Hot, But Shorthanded Mavs Fall to Jazz

Spencer Dinwiddie and the Dallas Mavericks put up a great effort in Salt Lake City on Saturday night with Luka Doncic sidelined due to an ankle injury, but it wasn't enough to pull off the upset over the Utah Jazz.

Coming off a surprising win against the streaking Phoenix Suns with Luka Doncic injured, the Dallas Mavericks flew to Salt Lake City knowing they had a tall task at hand against a young-and-talented Utah Jazz squad on Saturday night.

Despite another admirable effort, the Mavs just didn't have enough in the tank down the stretch as they fell to the Jazz, 108-100. Dallas fell to 26-25 on the season, and Utah improved to 26-26.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored a season-high 36 points in the Mavs' win over the Suns on Thursday, continued his hot streak against the Jazz despite the loss. He finished the night with 35 points, four rebounds and eight assists on 11-23 shooting, including 6-11 from deep in 42 minutes. Although the Mavs have many roster concerns, Dinwiddie being able to fill in for Doncic admirably isn't one of them.

Four other Mavericks aside from Dinwiddie finished with double-digit points, including Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr. Bullock was the Mavs' second-leading scorer with 19 points on 7-10 shooting, including 5-8 from deep.

Utah was led by Lauri Markannen and Malik Beasley, who finished with 29 and 19 points respectfully. Markannen shot 11-20 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in his 35 minutes.

The next few weeks will be interesting for the Mavs, who are sure to be involved in numerous trade rumors as the Feb. 9 deadline inches closer. As it stands on Saturday night, Dallas is just 2.5 games back of the third seed in the Western Conference standings, but it's also just 2.5 games away from the 13th spot, which would be well outside of the play-in tournament range.

Next up, the Mavs return to Dallas for a two-game homestand before embarking on a tough five-game road trip at the beginning of February. The Mavs take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at American Airlines Center. Dallas lost to Detroit in a 131-125 overtime matchup on Dec. 1.

