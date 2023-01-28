LISTEN: NBA Roundup & Trade Rumors; Can Mavs Beat Jazz With Luka Doncic OUT?

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz without Luka Doncic on Saturday night. The Mavs Step Back Podcast previews that matchup, recaps Friday night's slate of NBA games and speculates on recent trade rumors.

If the Dallas Mavericks want to win back-to-back road games on Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, they're going to have to do so without MVP candidate Luka Doncic, who is set to miss tonight's contest due to an ankle sprain he suffered in the opening minutes of Dallas' win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we preview the Mavs' tough task in Utah. Can Spencer Dinwiddie repeat the masterclass performance he put on in Phoenix without Doncic? Can Dallas' defense, which has been among the worst in the league in January, put together back-to-back solid efforts after holding the Suns to just 95 points? It won't be easy for Dallas to capture a win, but as we found out a few days ago, crazy things can happen in this league.

From there, we talk about encouraging development of Josh Green this season, recap Friday night's slate of NBA games from top to bottom before speculating on some of the latest trade rumors involving the Mavs less than two weeks before the trade deadline. And what's going on with this rumored Memphis Grizzlies scorekeeper scandal?

You can listen to the entire episode here:

As always, thanks for coming in and listening to every episode! Be sure to leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a chance to win future giveaways.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.