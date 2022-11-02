Dallas Mavs vs. Utah Jazz: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (3-3) took care of business against the Orlando Magic in their 114-105 win on Sunday. The victory came after experiencing a 117-111 overtime loss that featured losing a big lead late in the game.

Next for the Mavs will be a test against the surging Utah Jazz, who have pulled off a 6-2 start to the season. After trading four of their five starters in the offseason, many expected a losing season with tanking efforts. Utah's front office remained adamant about the team not trying to tank. So far, it's shown.

Here are three key things to monitor when the Mavs take on the Jazz on Wednesday.

3. How Will Mavs Start & Finish the Game?

The Mavs have struggled with slow starts on defense over their last two games and experienced some clutch-time meltdowns early in the season.

Dallas has been outscored in each of the two most recent first quarters they've played despite having the NBA's leading scorer in opening periods. If the unit can tighten up execution on defense as Doncic shreds apart base defensive coverages, they should be a highly successful first-quarter team. Will they start doing that against the Jazz?

The Mavs had a very rare late-game loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder — losing a 16-point lead with roughly four minutes left in regulation. Dallas also opened the regular season losing after holding a 22-point lead over the Phoenix Suns. In the near future, how the team handles large leads remains important to monitor.

Putting together a strong effort from start to finish could go a long way, especially against a surging Jazz team.

2. How Jazz Frontcourt Tests Mavs' Defense

The Jazz may not deploy a superstar in their frontcourt. Still, the combination of shooting, passing, and great general feel that Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk provide stresses any defense. It's challenging to help on drives without being made to pay, and communication becomes essential.

Markkanen, in particular, has shown to be an impressive talent after receiving an expanded role with the Jazz. He's averaging 22.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists and shooting 50.7 percent from the floor despite converting at just a 31.5 percent clip from beyond the arc.

There have been lapses from the Mavs' defense to start the season that display an ongoing need to fine-tune communication and rotations. JaVale McGee tends to play in a deep drop when guarding ball-screening actions. How will all of this hold up against Utah?

1. Can Jazz Contain Luka Doncic?

It has been an incredible start to the season for Luka Doncic, who is leading the NBA in points per game (36.7) entering Wednesday's action. He poses unique challenges for a defense, and the Jazz may not have the personnel to slow him down.

Doncic has often countered switching by attacking the mismatch out in space and either getting to his step-back 3-pointer or getting into the paint to make a play. Lately, he's attacked more using post-ups. With the Jazz deploying smaller guards in their rotation, it could be challenging to handle Doncic, especially without much for established rim protection.

The Jazz do have the option of deploying 6-foot-9 Jarred Vanderbilt as an option to guard Doncic throughout the game. Will he be the primary defender? Will the Jazz switch often if so? Markkanen has shown ability to guard out in space, will Utah trust him to handle Doncic on an island?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.