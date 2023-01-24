Mavs vs. Wizards Preview: Porzingis OUT; Business Per Usual for Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks play the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night. Former Mavs center Kristaps Porzingis won't make his return to Dallas, as he deals with a sprained ankle.

After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers last Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks have a chance at a bounce-back game vs. the understaffed Washington Wizards on Tuesday. While most reunions come with an abundance of warm embraces, don't expect more than what’s necessary in this one.

Consecutive seasons of Luka Doncic experiencing the loss of his top running mate via free agency or trade has made for great theater, if nothing else. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson came together in a touching sequence following Dallas' miracle victory over the New York Knicks in overtime on December 27.

Kristaps Porzingis, unfortunately, is dealing with a sprained ankle and will miss Tuesday's contest. While awful for fans of the one-time NBA All-Star, shocking it isn't. Despite helping Dallas secure a playoff berth in 2020, Porzingis only played 134 games in 3.5 seasons for the Mavs. He also missed the first game against Dallas this season — a game the Wizards won handily in D.C.

Even without Porzingis playing, the Mavs must treat the Wizards with the utmost caution. Dallas has a 7-8 record against teams currently below .500 and has lost seven of its last 10 games.

Aside from the much-needed win over the Miami Heat, Dallas has four losses in its last five games. Only one loss separates the Mavs from the final play-in position out west. Past disappointing losses to lesser-ranked teams have put the Mavs in this position. We’ll see if they’ve learned anything from previous mistakes.

Bradley Beal, who missed the Wizards’ first matchup with the Mavs, will be available in this one. In just 26 games played, Beal is averaging 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent front the field and 35.5 percent from deep.

With Beal out, Kyle Kuzma carved up the Mavs on Nov. 10 with a game-high 36 points on 14-26 shooting. Daniel Gafford always gives the Mavs fits as well, as he put up 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in just 25 minutes off the bench.

With Christian Wood still out due to a finger fracture, Tuesday’s matchup will be a tough one for the undermanned and undersized Mavs.

FUN FACT: After playing two back-to-back schedules in January, the Mavs won't have to worry about the physical strain in February. Next month is free of consecutive games in back-to-back nights. With the abundance of injuries to the Dallas' roster, the rest bodes well for recovery and the final push toward the playoffs.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (25-23), Washington Wizards (20-26)

WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2023 - 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak

ODDS: The Mavericks are 7.5 favorites over the Washington Wizards

NEXT UP: The Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night

FINAL WORD: “On paper, it would be the perfect fit, but it just didn’t mesh the way that we wanted to,” Porzingis told Yahoo Sports. “We just did not mesh together well. Sometimes it’s like that in the workplace, you know? It just didn’t work out the way you expected.”

Former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle attempted to instill Porzingis into the Doncic-led offense, but it didn't work. Jason Kidd came in swinging for the fences, confidently claiming Porzingis an "All-Star" during training camp last season. However, as the current Wizards center admitted, they didn't mesh.

Both sides are happier after the divorce, which is a rare occurrence when it comes to NBA trades. We’re sure Doncic and Porzingis will share a moment of respect with each other.

