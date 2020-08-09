After starting 1-3 in the bubble, mostly due to ice-cold three-point shooting, the Dallas Mavericks desperately needed to show signs of getting back in a rhythm with the playoffs on the horizon. Dallas did more than just show some signs of life on Saturday night, as they took down reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 136-132.

"I thought this was a game where the team showed a lot of resiliency," said Rick Carlisle. "A lot of the demons from our past bubble games were starting us right in the face. This is a great experience for us, for whoever we're going to play (in the playoffs)."

Luka Doncic has orchestrated many masterful performances this season, but this performance was likely his best, as he put up another huge triple-double with 36 points, a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds.

READ MORE: Luka Not In Top 3 MVP, But Is MIP Finalist

Not only were the numbers outstanding, but Doncic's ability to close this game in the clutch was even more impressive. Doncic hit two clutch free throws to send the game into overtime, and then led the Mavs down the stretch of overtime with clutch scoring and vision.

Kristaps Porzingis poured in 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out three assists in this one. Dorian Finney-Smith had possibly the best game of his career, scoring 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting overall and 6-of-12 shooting from deep. Finney-Smith also grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists. Doncic will make all the headlines with his numbers, but this was very-much a team win for the Mavs.

This was the Mavs' third overtime game in five bubble games, and it was a very encouraging to see Dallas finally exercise some of their demons in the clutch against the best team in the entire league. And if we're lucky, maybe Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with a strong 34 points and 13 rebounds, took note of what could be next summer. It is the pipe-dream of all pipe-dreams, but you can't blame us for 'that' dream, right?

"(He) makes his teammates better. Talented. Really talented," said Antetokounmpo of Doncic after the game. "(He's) one of the most talented guys I've played against."

Although the Mavs are pretty much sealed into the seventh seed in the West, facing the Los Angeles Clippers is far from a done deal right now. The Denver Nuggets are just a game and a half behind the Clippers, and they still have a head-to-head matchup on Wednesday as well. If the Nuggets win out, and the Clippers slip up one more time, perhaps in the season finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas will play Denver in the first round of the playoffs.

"We've got it in us," said Doncic of the Mavs performing well in big-time clutch situations. "We have young guys, so we aren't going to learn this in one night. You learn through your career. We showed today we can do it."