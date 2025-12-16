Dallas Mavericks have to make a decision on Anthony Davis problem

The NBA's trade season is officially upon us, as December 15th marked the date when most players who signed contracts over the season became trade eligible. Teams are also more aware of where they stand compared to the rest of the NBA, so they have a better sense of what they need to improve upon.

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to shop the value or take offers for a few different veteran players, but mainly Anthony Davis. The fanbase is likely never going to accept him just because of how he got to Dallas, but he also doesn't really fit the roster, will be making a lot of money in the next few year, is aging and often hurt, and isn't on Cooper Flagg's timeline.

But Davis' value is also a lot lower than it was at the time of the trade last year. It may be hard to trade him right now and get even decent value back. Whether to trade him now or try and wait until the summer is the biggest question the Mavericks face, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

"If Dallas is not open to extending Anthony Davis this summer, is it best to trade him before the deadline or hope his value increases over the rest of the season? When Davis is on the court, Dallas resembles a playoff team; he combined for 49 points and 30 rebounds in recent wins against Denver and Miami," Marks wrote. "Waiting until this offseason comes with risk, as Davis has played just 20 games as a Maverick since being acquired in February. With Dante Exum and Dereck Lively II out, what options does Dallas have to create an open roster spot and eventually convert two-way guard Ryan Nembhard?"

It May Not Be Worth the Risk of Trying to Wait for the Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis has already missed 14 games due to a calf strain, and then missed Monday's loss against the Utah Jazz with a calf contusion. That's the risk of having Anthony Davis on the roster; he's going to be injured a lot.

That's why his trade value doesn't reflect his talent. Everyone agrees he's an extraordinary talent, but if he's only going to play in 50-60 games at the price he's currently making, that's not going to be worth it for a lot of teams. Some team may be able to talk themselves into it.

The hope is that Davis can play in a majority of the games between now and the trade deadline and February 5th. If he's able to do that, the Mavs just might get an offer they like. But if they hold off until the summer, and he gets hurt, it's going to be hard to move him.

