ESPN Analyst Calls Out Luka Doncic For 'Unacceptable' Showing In Loss To Boston Celtics
Luka Doncic is every bit of talented. He's the sole reason the Dallas Mavericks are in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. His play, though, also contributes to the reason they're facing a 3-0 deficit and on the verge of falling short of a Larry O'Brien.
Doncic's reaction to the refs and overall attitude as the team's superstar player has sparked reaction across social media, and, more notably, from ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The ESPN insider and analyst had a strong reaction to Doncic's Game 3, which has since surfaced on social media and gone viral.
“I thought it was perfect that Luka fell onto the ground there in an unacceptable position to put himself in with four minutes left with five fouls, and then immediately looks at the bench and says, ‘You better bleeping challenge it,'” Windhorst began. “As if it's the bench’s fault that he just made a terrible play.”
Facing elimination in the NBA Finals, this might just be one big teaching moment and invaluable experience at the highest point in the NBA. Doncic is an MVP-level talent, among the best in the world, yet he's not playing a winning style of basketball and is being ridiculed for it.
“I’m standing here in the Mavericks’ tunnel. Over there is the Celtics’ tunnel. That’s where the winners are,” Windhorst continued. “If Luka is ever going to be a winner coming out of this tunnel here, he’s going to have to use what happened in this Finals as a learning experience."
Doncic's style of play resembles that of James Harden on the Houston Rockets in 2018. It's a heliocentric style of play that watches the offense stand still, watch him iso and either receive a pass to shoot a 3-pointer or result in Doncic eventually taking a shot. Many fans have a short fuse with Doncic because of the style of play, but it's led the Mavericks to the Finals.
The heliocentric style works when the team is playing stout defense and generating fast break opportunities. When Doncic plays defense, that's the team's best offense. However, he didn't do that in Game 3.
“His defensive performance is unacceptable. He’s a hole on the court. The Celtics are attacking him. They are ahead in this series because they’ve attacked him defensively,” Windhorst said. “And you’ve got a situation here where Luka is complaining about the officiating. They have begged him, they have talked with him, they have pleaded with him—he’s costing his team because of how he treats the officials.”
Doncic's co-star Kyrie Irving had a bounce-back game, scoring 35 points. Doncic added 27 points, though on 11-of-27 shooting, and the team still fell short. Again, Doncic is a top-tier talent in the world, but his style of play and on-court attitude have been too much for the Mavericks to overcome with an opportunity for a championship being presented to them.
“He’s a brilliant player, he does so many things well,” Windhorst explained. “They are here because of how he did. His performance in this game is unacceptable and the reason why the Mavericks are not going to win. He’s got to get over this.”
In the postgame, Doncic bashed the officials, which left Windhorst disappointed and unhopeful that things would change in the short term.
“The fact that he came out after the game and blamed the officials showed me he’s nowhere close yet,” Windhorst concluded. “So maybe over the summer someone will get to him because nobody with the Mavericks or anybody in his life has, and that’s why the Mavericks are at this point. They’re never going to this tunnel with the trophy if he doesn’t improve those aspects of his game.”
Basketball is a team sport, absolutely. But it's also the same sport that one individual player can much such an impact, and Doncic holds the keys to the Mavericks' ceiling as a franchise. The 25-year-old has plenty of time and opportunity to change things and turn everything around, and his undeniable talent will present him and the team more opportunities to compete for championships.
