'F' The Talk!': Rudy Gobert Speaks on Jazz Game 4 Win Over Mavs

All three games in the series have been decided by eight-or-fewer points.

"F' the talk!''

The demonstrative Rudy Gobert put a verbal exclamation mark on the Dallas Mavericks' Game 4 loss at the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Dallas had its chances in Luka Doncic's 2022 postseason debut, and Doncic scored 30 in the 100-99 loss. But Gobert's guys - maybe tired of hearing that they are an in-fighting bunch or an inferior team - won in the clutch, on both ends of the floor.

Rudy's review?

To set up this day ...

The Mavs snapped an 11-game losing streak in Utah with their 126-118 victory in Game 3, reclaiming home court advantage in this best-of-seven series.

Mavs star Luka Doncic had yet to play in the playoff series due to a left calf strain. He was officially listed as 'questionable' after playing 5-on-5 on Thursday and Friday. Doncic said he is not experiencing any pain in his calf. Coach Jason Kidd on Doncic’s Game 4 prospects:

“Optimistic? That’s a good word,” said Kidd on Friday from Utah. “He’s going in the right direction.” And in Saturday's first quarter? "Optimistic'' came to fruition. ...

FIRST QUARTER: UTAH 24, DALLAS 23

Doncic started and closed the period, moving with determination to push Dallas to an early lead on two easy buckets by him, plus an alley-oop to Dwight Powell.

Doncic (nine minutes, seven points, three rebounds and an assist) also hit from long range in the first) ....

Donovan Mitchell has 12 points to lead Utah.

All three games in the series have been decided by eight-or-fewer points. Jalen Brunson has been elite, only turning the ball over three times in all three games. On the series the Mavericks have just 19 turnovers to the Jazz’s 39.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

HALFTIME: UTAH 54, DALLAS 42

Luka Doncic hit a late 3 and then a floater at the halftime buzzer to make it look a bit more pretty ...

That 3 ...

That floater ...

But while the shots were lovely, the scoreboard isn't.

Doncic has 14 points in 16 minutes; Donovan Mitchell has 17.

Dallas is down 12 at the break because it shot 31.7 percent from the floor and 20.8 from 3. Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, two top Luka helpers, combined to shoot just 3 for 15.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mavs receive a bonus for their success in the regular season and making the playoffs? As Eddie Sefko reports, Dallas currently has $472,316 to divvy up among players.

RECORDS:DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-1) at UTAH JAZZ (1-2)

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2022 • 3:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is questionable.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 6-point underdogs to the Jazz.

NEXT: Full remaining Mavs first-round playoff series games below:

Game 5 in Dallas: Monday, April 25th at 8:30 pm CST on TNT

Game 6: Thursday, April 28th, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, April 30th, TBD

FINAL SCORE: Utah 100, Dallas 99.

And, said coach Jason Kidd, looking forward to Game 5 ...

"Now we just have to protect home.''