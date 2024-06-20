Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Named Head Coach of the LA Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have settled on their new head coach and it's been the longest-running rumor. JJ Redick, currently a color commentator for ESPN and the host of several NBA podcasts, will become the new coach of the Lakers, signing a four-year deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Redick ended his career with the Dallas Mavericks after they acquired him at the 2021 trade deadline.
After giving a high offer to UCONN's Dan Hurley and he turned them down, the Lakers pivoted to Redick, who had been the most common name floating around the opening. He co-hosts the "Mind The Game" podcast with Lakers forward LeBron James, who will likely become a free agent this summer, with the assumption that he'll decline his player option. Whether or not that podcast will continue has yet to be seen.
READ MORE: How Can Dallas Mavericks 'Nail' Offseason Following NBA Finals Appearance?
This is Redick's first-ever opportunity as a coach in the NBA. He's joked that he's coached his kids in their games, but he's never experienced anything like this, especially the pressure that comes with being the coach of the LA Lakers, one of the premiere teams in professional sports.
For someone's first opportunity to come in that environment while likely coaching one of the two greatest players the game has ever seen, Redick has a lot on his plate. The Lakers view him in a similar light as Pat Riley or Erik Spoelstra, which are lofty expectations.
Redick only played 13 games with the Mavericks, after they acquired him at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for Wesley Iwundu, James Johnson, and a 2021 second-round pick. He dealt with a nagging Achilles injury that would force him to retire following the season.
In those 13 games, Redick averaged just 4.4 PPG and shot 39% from 3. It would've been fun to see him extend his career with the Mavericks and see the open shots he could've gotten by playing with Luka Doncic. He was one of the game's greatest shooters playing with Chris Paul with the Clippers and in Philadelphia with prime Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
READ MORE: Could the Knicks Be Interested in Dallas Mavericks' Starter in Free Agency?
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter