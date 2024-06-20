Could the Knicks Be Interested in Dallas Mavericks' Starter in Free Agency?
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a run to the NBA Finals fueled by an elite defense over the second half of the season. Trading for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford in February and inserting them into the starting lineup alongside Derrick Jones Jr. gave the Mavs an elite defense to pair with the spectacular scoring duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
One of those starters is the only key free agent for the Mavs and could see a lot of demand this offseason.
Derrick Jones Jr. signed as the last member of the team in August on a minimum contract and wasn't seen on a national level as someone who could move the needle for this team. He turned in a career-best season in points and 3-point shooting while displaying high-flying athleticism on lob finishes and was arguably the team's best perimeter defender. He's also well-liked in the locker room and when you have superstars like Doncic and Irving, getting people they enjoy to be around is important.
The Mavericks are restricted on what they can offer Jones to return for next season, limited to the taxpayer midlevel exception worth just over $5 million. They could move off some other contracts like Tim Hardaway Jr. or Maxi Kleber to open up space, but Jones could be seeking a deal north of $10 million per year. If he can't come to an agreement with the Mavs, one team that could be interested is the New York Knicks.
Fred Katz, who covers the Knicks for The Athletic, says the Knicks might pivot to Jones if they can't come to a deal with OG Anunoby. "Jones does not fulfill a current need, but if the Knicks make a trade that leaves them yearning for another forward, the 27-year-old could click. He’s part of the crew most responsible for the Dallas defense’s midseason turnaround. Jones will guard wings or big men. The Chicago Bulls once deployed him as their backup center. Meanwhile, his activity around Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving has helped make up for an inconsistent jumper. But the Mavs might be too successful to let him walk. Dallas [was] in the NBA Finals for a reason. Chances are, it wouldn’t let one of its starting wings head elsewhere without putting up a fight."
There was a rumor floating around that Anunoby wasn't "thrilled" with the Knicks' most recent offer to keep him this summer, so they may be in the market for a starting wing if they can't come to terms with their prized free agent. With Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle on team-friendly deals, relative to the market, they could be players in free agency.
While Jones has openly stated he wants to stay in Dallas, business is business, and he hasn't made enough in his career where he can afford to take a large pay cut in order to win. Teams can negotiate with their free agents now before free agency starts in a few weeks so the Mavs could end these rumors before they even begin, but they will need to unload some contracts as well.
