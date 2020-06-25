Dallas Basketball
Former Mavs Fan Favorite Vince Carter Announces Retirement

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - The legend of Vince Carter was largely built on his time with his first team, the Toronto Raptors. But Carter - who on Thursday announced his retirement from the NBA - spent enough time in Dallas to offer up some Mavericks thrills as well.

Carter, the eight-time All-Star who spent three seasons with the Mavericks announced the decision on a podcast on The Ringer,” staying that he is “officially done playing basketball professionally.”

Carter, 43, finished his 22nd season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks in a career that began with him being selected in the same 1998 NBA Draft class as Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and ended with him playing alongside players like Trae Young who were born that same year. 

For his career, Carter played in 1,541 games for eight different teams, averaging 16.7 points and 4.3 rebounds on 46-percent from the field. 

During his time in Dallas, Carter was an integral figure in the team's success, playing in 221 games and averaging 12 points on 44-percent shooting, including 39-percent from three-point range. 

Carter also hit one of the biggest shots in team history, when he nailed a game-winning three from the corner over Manu Ginobili in game three of the 2014 playoffs, a series in which the eighth-seeded Mavs pushed the first-seeded Spurs to seven games. 

Carter, who was once considered as arguably a top-three player during his prime years, is also one of the most beloved players to have ever played the game. Not just with the Mavericks, but throughout all of the NBA. 

