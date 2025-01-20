Preview: Mavericks Travel to Charlotte Looking to Break Lengthy Road Losing Streak
The Dallas Mavericks have lost five straight road games, having not won away from American Airlines Center since their win in Phoenix over the Suns on December 27th. They'll look to break that streak on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Charlotte against the Hornets, who have won three of their last four games and are seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Dallas is coming off a massive home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, as both teams were missing critical pieces. Kyrie Irving returned from missing six of the previous six games to lead the Mavs with 25 points and will be good to go for Monday's game. Back injuries for older players can be difficult to navigate, but the schedule doesn't lighten up over the next few weeks, as the three games after Charlotte are home against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, their final game of the season at Oklahoma City on Thursday, then an NBA Finals rematch in Dallas on Saturday. Luka Doncic won't be back for any of these, so wins may be tough to come by. Getting one in Charlotte would be massive.
The Hornets beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday, getting 26 points from LaMelo Ball and a monster 19-point, 19-rebound performance from Mark Williams, who has a clearer path to playing time after Nick Richards was traded to the Suns.
Dallas will see a few former players on Monday, as Josh Green starts for the Hornets and Seth Curry comes off the bench. Grant Williams tore his ACL earlier in the season and will be out, but he should be in the building to see his former teammates. P.J. Washington also comes back to Charlotte for the second time since the trade at least season's trade deadline.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's early matchup.
Date/Time: Monday, January 20th, 11 a.m. CST
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
Team Records: Mavericks 23-19, Hornets 10-28
TV/Streaming: NBATV, NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast- Charlotte
Spread: Mavericks -5.5
Over/Under: 224.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -225, Hornets +188
