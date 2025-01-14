Ex-Mavericks Lottery Pick to Sign With Luka Doncic's Former Team
Former Dallas Maverick Dennis Smith Jr. is headed overseas as he remains unsigned in the NBA. He joined the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G-League affiliate, for the G-League showcase in December but didn't record any statistics throughout the event. He now hopes to revive his career on one of the premier EuroLeague teams.
Smith will sign with Real Madrid, originally reported by Sportando and confirmed by Evan Sidery of Forbes, as they look to upgrade their backcourt from Devonte Graham and Facundo Campazzo.
READ MORE: Mavs' Klay Thompson Makes Strong LeBron James Statement After Hitting Career Milestone
Dennis Smith Jr. was on the Mavericks when the team traded for Luka Doncic on draft night, who signed a contract with Real Madrid when he was 13 years old. Doncic made his professional debut with Real Madrid in 2015 and played with the organization until he was drafted into the NBA in 2018. There's a decent chance Smith asked Doncic about the team since they have reportedly remained friends.
There was a time when Smith was viewed as a future star in the NBA, as he was 5th in Rookie of the Year voting in the 2017-18 season after being selected 9th overall in the 2017 NBA draft by Dallas. He was also the primary asset in the trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas in the 2018-19 season. No one expected his rookie season to be his best season, though, as the 15.2 PPG he averaged that season is the highest of his career.
Smith carved out a role over the last few seasons as a defensive-oriented bench guard with the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets but couldn't find a home this offseason. He averaged over a steal per game in nearly every season he was in the NBA.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving Upgraded On Injury Report for Mavericks-Nuggets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter